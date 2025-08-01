Celebrate 100 Years of Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

Enjoy country club vibes at affordable prices at the public waterfront Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links. Surrounded by Mud Lake, Turkeyfoot Lake and West Reservoir, the 18-hole, scenic public golf course offers four sets of tees to accommodate golfers of all ages and skill levels. If you’re looking for an excellent view, try tee No. 6 — the highest point on the golf course, it boasts a downhill tee shot. Grab food, such as hot dogs and cheeseburgers, on-site. Help the course celebrate 100 years with a special golf event Aug. 4.
294 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-5971, turkeyfootgolf.com
by Erin Gulling
