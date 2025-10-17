Cheers to Autumn: Mapleside's Vino the Way Offers Wine Tastings in a Corn Maze

With hayrides, two jump pillows, pedal cars, a corn box and more, Mapleside Farms in Brunswick is a kid’s dream destination. But, since co-owners Kelly and Greg Clement wanted adults to enjoy fall fun too, they came up with an ingenious combination —wine tastings in a corn maze. Since Vino the Way’s inception in 2017, it’s really caught on, with TikToks of the experience garnering thousands of likes and tickets going fast.

“The first year was a hit, and then each year we try to make it a little better and better. We have so many people that have come out every year for the event. They’ll call us in June asking when tickets are going on sale,” says Kelly, who bought the farm in 2010 with Greg. “Toward mid-October, we have to open some up, because we get a lot of people that beg.”

The experience features an initial tasting, then a hayride to one of two 2-acre wine-themed corn mazes with four more tasting stations nestled inside, along the winding paths. Enjoy red, white and seasonal wines — or beers such as pumpkin ales — at each station, along with snacks like pretzels. As you navigate, munch from your charcuterie box, with cheese, crackers, meat and Mapleside apples. Afterward, hang out around a fire, enjoy more drinks for purchase and relax on the scenic, approximately 140-acre apple orchard — which also grows grapes and is set to launch a winery in 2026.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Kelly says.“So many people come out, and they just love being out in that crisp fall air. It’s a beautiful time of year in Ohio.”

Your Vino the Way ticket gets you into Mapleside’s Pumpkin Village fall festivals on weekends through Oct. 26. Themes include Superhero Weekend Oct. 10 to 12 and Spooky Fest Oct. 25 and 26. For all festivals, patrons are welcome to wear costumes and meet roaming themed characters. A 311-foot-long downhill six-lane super slide is America’s longest.

“The squeals and screams that come out of the kids going down the slide is funny,” Kelly says. “The smiles and the whole family coming down — it just makes all the craziness of what we do here all season worth it.”

Adults can navigate a 7-acre corn maze, celebrating country superstar Lainey Wilson this year, and families can enjoy an under 1/2 acre kids’ maze with a Spookley the Square Pumpkin storybook trail. Kiddos also love bumpy pig and cow barrel train rides through the woods, live pig races with humorous commentary and alpacas, donkeys and goats. Find stands throughout selling farm goods, including 11 varieties of pumpkins and over 20 varieties of apples grown there. Plus, enjoy items made using its apples, including apple fritters, apple dumpling sundaes and apple cider.

“I see so many groups that have formed this tradition like, Oh my gosh, we can’t go through fall without doing Vino the Way or Pumpkin Village,” says Kelly. “People are looking to make memories here.”

294 Pearl Road, Brunswick,330-225-5577, mapleside.com