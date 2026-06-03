Choo Choo: Experience Living History with the Nickel Plate Road No. 765

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Steam in the Valley brings back the historic Nickel Plate Road No. 765 — one of the last operating mainline steam locomotives in the United States. Once a fast-freight and passenger locomotive for New York, Chicago & St. Louis Railroad, the restored 765 is now owned and operated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. Experience it June 5 to 7 and June 12 to 14. The historical society is also bringing two renovated circus cars. Also returning this season is the Silver Peak Rail Car. Once a baggage car, it has been transformed into a lounge-style space for guests 21 and over, offering top-shelf bourbon and cigars for purchase. These cars are open-air, so guests can experience the churn of the drive rods, the sound of the whistle, the scent of coal-fired steam and the thunder of a 400-ton locomotive. “This event is more than a train ride, it’s a living, breathing connection to our nation’s past,” says Larry Stevenson, CVSR president and CEO, via a press release.

7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, 330-439-5708, cvsr.org