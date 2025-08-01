Classic Captains: Portage Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show

See gleaming antique and classic boats on the water of Portage Lakes at the 49th annual Portage Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show Aug. 9. Organized and managed by the North Coast Ohio Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, this show allows visitors to get up close to antique boats — those built before 1941 — and classic boats — those built after 1941 and before 2001.

“We love the wood boats and the classic fiberglass boats — and that there’s an appreciation for those throughout the world of the artistry that it took to build these things and to maintain them and keep them operating,” says Gil Maringer, chairman of the boat show and president of the chapter.

Held at 530 Portage Lakes Drive on West Reservoir, the show is the second longest-running antique and classic boat show in the country.

“Over 70 businesses support us every year and donate to put on this activity, because it’s offered free, and we want the public to enjoy the surroundings, our lakes and also see these beautiful things,” Maringer says.

A large part of the boat show’s draw is the craftsmanship that goes into the creation and upkeep of antique and classic boats. Attendees can take in a wide array of watercraft styles.

“When you take a piece of wood and are able to twist it and bend it into a barrel back — you can stand there and look at that for a half hour and ask yourself, How did the artisan do that?” Maringer says. “And then you get into the engines themselves. And some of these engines, they’re still running 75 years later, because they’ve been so well maintained and they were made well.”

The club hopes to attract interest from younger generations — in the past, the show has drawn up to 3,000 people.

“It’s been an important part of the Portage Lakes since there’s a heritage of wooden boats here,” says John Vorhies, who has been participating in the show since 1988. “It still draws a big crowd.”

Each boat, Maringer says, has an interesting history. One of Maringer’s boats attracted interest from a passing man, who realized that it had once been his boat.

“It’s that kind of history that really inspires people,” Maringer says.

Held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, the show features over 30 antique and classic boats, representing 15 manufacturers. Browse a for-sale lot, and marvel at boats both in and out of the water. At 2 p.m., all the boats fire up their engines at once.

“The sound of the original engine running through the copper exhaust pipes can be exhilarating,” Maringer says. “They’re all finished, and they look great. It’s just overall a great experience.”

530 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, northcoastohio-acbs.org