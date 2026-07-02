Clock Work: Travel Through Time with Stark County

Journey through the area’s past with the Stark County Historical Pastport. “The simple goal is to make people more aware of their history and the history that is right here in Stark County,” says Leslie Heaphy, who oversees the program. “[Witness] how much of an impact Stark County has had on not just Ohio, but America as a whole.”

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, the program, launched in March, was created to encourage residents to explore places and stories that have shaped their community and beyond. Participants receive a free physical passport and have until the end of the year to complete it by visiting at least 10 of the program’s 30 locations, collecting a stamp at each stop. Once they’ve gathered 10 stamps, they can claim commemorative baseball caps. Documentary shorts accompany the program — see them every two weeks on its social media. Here are some stops that can help you understand Stark County’s regional and national impact.

starkcountyhistoricalpastport.org

Mal McCrea

Glamorgan Castle

This historic landmark offers a glimpse into early 20th-century architecture. Built in 1904, Glamorgan Castle brings beautiful designs to Alliance with its stone exterior and richly preserved interiors. Visitors can explore four floors of restored rooms, including a grand rotunda with an immense crystal chandelier and a basement with a drained swimming pool. The museum provides guided tours on Fridays, as well as self-guided tours on the second Saturday and Sunday of each month — offering insights into the residents and design of this grand estate.

200 Glamorgan St., Alliance

Erin Gulling

MAPS Air Museum

Visitors can walk among iconic aircraft such as fighter jets, helicopters and bombers — and climb into cockpits and even a blimp gondola — inside the MAPS Air Museum in North Canton. Themed exhibits such as the Gallery of Heroes highlight regional veterans’ stories and military service, while other sections explore aviation innovations and major conflicts. MAPS offers a closer look at the history of flight through local connections and fascinating artifacts.

2260 International Parkway, North Canton

Red Point

Magnolia Flouring Mills

Experience a slice of agricultural history through restored buildings, heritage equipment and exhibits that highlight the daily operation of Magnolia Flouring Mills and its role in producing World’s Fair gold medal-winning products. Also view the remains of the Sandy & Beaver Canal and Dam No. 6, located directly behind the mill. Fishing is permitted in a small mill pond beside the historic buildings. Together, the mill, canal and dam create a reminder of how water-powered industries once shaped everyday life in rural Ohio.

261 N. Main St., Magnolia

National First Ladies Library and Museum

First Ladies National Historic Site

The only museum in the United States dedicated to the roles and contributions of the first ladies, the First Ladies National Historic Site features interactive displays, artifacts and rotating exhibits showcasing the personal lives and lasting legacies of these impactful women. On view now at the National First Ladies Library & Museum is the “The Eras Exhibit: 250 Years of First Ladies’ Progress and Power,” which presents visitors with authentic artifacts such as shoes worn by Florence Harding and a calling card case belonging to Louisa Adams. Plus, head down the street to explore the 1842 Victorian Canton home of first lady Ida Saxton McKinley and go on a guided tour to learn about the local presidential family.

205 Market Ave. S, Canton