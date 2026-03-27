Legoland Discovery Center: Interactive Fun for the Whole Family

Whether you’re marveling at Cleveland’s Terminal Tower and other iconic Ohio landmarks made from Legos or watching Lego mascot Bertie come to life in the 4D Cinema, the interactive Legoland Discovery Center is sure to put a smile on your face. The Columbus attraction offers a flying Merlin’s Apprentice ride, as well as 10 themed play zones, such as Duplo Farm. Take a seat on a Lego chariot while experiencing the popular Kingdom Quest ride, in which you save a baby dragon and compete to see who can zap the most monsters with blasters! Learn tips from a Master Model Builder, create a Lego race car and more at Legoland — and let your imagination run free.

157 Easton Town Center, Columbus, 614-407-7721, legolanddiscoverycenter.com