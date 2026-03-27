Discover Interactive Art and Imagination at Otherworld

In a room decorated to resemble a basement, a projector beams a black-and-white cartoon onto a sheet-like screen. Push past it, and the screen parts — allowing visitors to step into the world of the cartoon itself.

Under lights that cast people and objects in a sepia tone, encounter larger-than-life vintage cartoon-inspired figures and a casket that — once opened — restores color to the world. This layered scene is just one of many to explore at Otherworld, an immersive art and entertainment experience in Columbus.

“Immersive … what it means to me is to take people to a place that they only have seen in dreams, and then you bring it to the forefront of reality,” says director of operations Jon Stewart, “where art and technology and entertainment all accumulates into one interaction.”

Opened in 2019, Otherworld was launched by owner Jordan Renda, who came from the world of escape rooms and haunted houses. Wandering through 47 rooms in the 32,000-square-foot expanse, discover myriad themed spaces.

In a stalagmite cave, musical notes play when visitors brush their hands in between spikes. A forest centered around a hollow, illuminated tree has branches extending from the ceiling and a glowing tower that hides a secret puzzle. Enter a bedroom with monster features jutting out of the closet, wall and window — and climb under the bed to reach a land of squishable creatures. Encounter a jumbo plush narwhal with a mouth you can crawl into. An ocean-themed exhibit is complete with fuzzy starfish, a giant eel monster, a submarine and even more whimsical elements.

“What sets us apart is that we encourage our guests to play with the art, get involved with it,” says Stewart. “They can also solve three major puzzles that we have throughout the space, looking for clues and following the storyline of Otherworld.”

That storyline begins in the lobby — also the location of a bar and cafe — where guests take on the role of visitors to another world. It can take them in many directions.

“You are going into, in a sense, a sleep study, and you’re going to be transferred to this new space, which is called Otherworld,” Stewart explains. “You’re kind of having to figure out and decipher: Is this a dream, or is this reality?”

Solve puzzles that involve moving or touching objects, interacting with visual patterns or light beams, responding to audio cues and more.

Discover a mirrored “void” hallway, a cave shaped like a gargantuan mouth, a room full of eyeballs that follow you as you move and other surreal landscapes.

“Each and every room and tunnel that you go through is taking you to a different dimension with a different feeling,” Stewart says.

Otherworld — which now has a second location in Philadelphia — also recently opened a sister business in the same building. Gamegrounds, an interactive art and gaming experience, puts an Otherworld-like twist on carnival games like whack-a-mole and “test your strength.” It features carnival-themed food and drinks at a bar, as well as merchandise. Otherworld and Gamegrounds are fun for all ages — especially those searching for a place where artistic imagination comes to life.

“We cater to families, then during late-night hours ... we bring in known DJs, and we turn it into a giant disco,” Stewart says. “This is why we’re still talked about in Ohio, is because we keep pushing the boundary line of what immersive and art experiences can and should be.”

5819 Chantry Drive, Columbus, 614-808-6433, otherworld.com