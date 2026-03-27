Timbuk Farms Tulip Festival: Springtime Blooms in Columbus

With over 500,000 tulips in bright reds, yellows, pinks and other hues across 4 acres — as well as 50,000 daffodils — the Timbuk Farms Tulip Festival in Granville is magical. Guests of all ages can take photos, pick tulips and soak in the beauty of the flowers. Scheduled to begin the week of April 15 and run for three consecutive weekends, the festival also features food truck fare, live music, a petting zoo and more ways to create incredible springtime memories.

2030 Timbuk Road, Granville, 740-587-2178, timbuk.com