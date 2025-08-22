Cruise & Groove on the Portage Princess

Listen to live music as you cruise past nature and stunning homes aboard the Portage Princess. An enclosed 40-passenger boat, the Princess features windows that can open or close as you tour West Reservoir, Turkeyfoot Lake, Rex Lake and Mud Lake while a musical act performs. “It is a very casual atmosphere where people feel free to move around, visit in their own group or meet new people. It often inspires people to dance, sing and clap,” says Judy Narducci, owner of Portage Lakes Cruises, via an email. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks — bottled water and light snacks are complimentary. Come early before departure and order from J&J Food Truck, selling grilled cheese, beef hot dogs, fried bologna and more. On Aug. 14, Bobby and Linda Martin perform ‘60s and ‘70s favorites with guitar and keyboard. Enjoy a fun blues, jazz and classic rock vibe from local favorite John Markovic, performing Aug. 28. //AK

Old State Park, 4357 State Park Drive, New Franklin, 330-760-0270, portagelakescruises.com