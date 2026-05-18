Meet Akron Zoo’s New Mountain Lion Cubs

Spot two fluffy, tan-colored, tiny mountain lion cubs frolicking inside the Akron Zoo’s former jaguar enclosure. A new species at the zoo, these sisters are roughly 7 months old. Native to North and South America, they are currently acclimating to the zoo after being rescued by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife from Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. One is named Neah, after Neah Bay on the peninsula, and the other is named Ozette, after the peninsula’s Ozette Lake — where there’s an archeological site for a historic Makah Tribe village. Look out for the adorable cubs, fresh off their public debut.

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org