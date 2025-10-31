Dive In: Explore, Relax and Learn at the New Portage Lakes Visitor Center

Get the perfect view of Portage Lakes State Park’s Turkeyfoot Beach from the back porch of the new Portage Lakes Visitor Center. Opened in October, the nearly 6,000-square-foot blue building’s interactive exhibits tell the story of the boating, swimming and birding destination. The centerpiece is a topographical map. Purple martin and osprey figures swoop overhead, while a sculpted beaver sits by a tree. Kids can helm a boat and play with an interactive light wall. There are also restrooms and a gift shop. Take an accessible switchback sidewalk or steps down to the beach and stop at a porch with shaded picnic tables. Relax on colorful Adirondack chairs or water drop benches with painted scenes. “This is going to be a great gathering place for the community to get together and enjoy the lake,” says Ohio Department of Natural Resources director Mary Mertz.

Portage Lakes State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, Akron, ohiodnr.gov