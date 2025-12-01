Explore the Common Ground's Climbing, Shopping and Festive Events

Updated 12/1/25

Entertainment options are plentiful at the Common Ground in Medina. Swing by Rising Up Rock Gym to practice your climbing skills — or play cornhole at 330 Cornhole. Then, visit Jackpot Pottery Studio, and put your artistic skills to the test. Afterward, shop the wares of over 50 vendors set up in the Common Ground’s open 120,000 square foot space — like Barely Bean, which stocks handmade seasonal decor and wood creations, and Gift Mill Run, where you can pot your own succulents. Get in the festive spirit with a 12 Days of Christmas cocktail at the Retro Reindeer, a vintage Christmas pop-up bar located in Pickleback’s Bar and Lounge from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31. Plus, stop by for events, such as markets Dec. 7, 13 and 14 and a Polar Express PJ Party Dec. 19.

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 220 N. State Road, Medina, thecommongroundwhs.com