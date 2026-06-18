Exploring Scheele Preserve: Biodiversity at its Best

Kelleys Island’s Scheele Preserve is only 36.7 acres — but its diversity of habitats and wildlife is astounding. “We have this globally rare habitat on the island, and we call that habitat alvar,” says Garrett Ormiston, manager of preserve operations at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which oversees Scheele. Recently upgraded with a trail extension, expanded parking and new signage, it features a 1.25-mile loop trail through alvars. First, enter a Juniper Alvar Shrubland — one of the rarest habitats in Ohio. It’s made up of exposed limestone bedrock with shallow soil that supports wildlife, including hackberry emperor butterflies. Next, find the Coastal Alvar Shrub Swamp, soaking up floodwaters. CMNH has documented more than 300 bird species there, including the Northern saw-whet owl. Finally, visit the Alvar Shoreline. The beach is also made up of finely eroded mussel shells and rocks — it’s a critical habitat for the rare Lake Erie watersnake. Join CMNH on a June 20 field trip with three guided hikes, culminating at the beach. “It’s in between two peninsulas that spin out into the lake, so you’re in a little harbor,” Ormiston says. “It takes your breath away.”

Hamilton and Monagan roads, Kelleys Island, cmnh.org