Fresh Florals: Flourish Fields: U-Pick Flower Farm & Peaceful Getaway in Millersburg

Driving past a quaint floral shop in Millersburg, those visiting Flourish Fields ease into a world of quiet wonder.

“All of a sudden, you’ll see, to the left, a 1-acre flower field in full bloom. And, on the other side, we have animals in a pasture field. We normally have little Highlander calves that are being weaned,” says owner Laticia Steiner of the destination during the warmer months. “You feel secluded, and you’re kind of cut off from all the hustle and bustle.”

A year-round shop and seasonal flower farm, Flourish begins its growing season from March to April, during which tulips are cultivated.

By mid-July, dahlias, cosmos, snapdragons, sunflowers and more bob their heads in long rows on the property — their flowers ready to be plucked by u-pick patrons carrying variably-sized cups of water ($25-$45). Flourish uses eco-friendly growing practices whenever possible and donates a portion of its proceeds to local nonprofits.

“On the wholesale market, that tends to be a really expensive flower to buy. By putting it in the u-pick … it makes it so that it’s accessible,” Steiner says of dahlias. “People will be like, Oh my grandma had that kind, or My mom grew that variety. It’s fun. There’s so many different styles of dahlias that you can get.”

Depending on the weather, the hands-on u-pick experience is open from the third week in July through late September or early October.

“One of the things we added last year was lavender,” Steiner says. “It can be used for essential oils. It can be used for cooking and baking. It can be used to just dry and have around.”

In addition to u-picks, patrons can buy pre-arranged bouquets of blooms, available in large and small Mason jars ($55-$65) bud jars ($25) and other containers from the micro shop. Farm-fresh eggs are also available. Flourish is home to chickens, goats and sheep, along with cows. If a longer stay in this oasis is desired, guests can rent one of six on-site cabins, each with a unique floor plan.

“In the summer months, we actually put flowers in all the cabins for each guest to experience,” Steiner says.

Flourish first opened in 2020, founded after Steiner decided she no longer wanted to continue her house and construction cleaning business. On a 2019 trip to Hawaii with her husband, she witnessed small businesses that reminded her of the self-serve stands in Amish Country. After returning and arranging her sister’s wedding flowers, Steiner had an idea: A self-serve shop for blooms.

Steiner and her husband began working through the logistics of a flower farm and florist shop — but soon experienced a devastating personal setback. In January 2020, they lost a long-awaited pregnancy.

“There was something about nurturing those little baby plants that was very healing during that time,” she says.

In July 2020, the pair received news about an adoption and welcomed a daughter that November. Through Flourish Fields, flowers, dirt and sunshine have provided Steiner with peace. Those who partake in its u-pick may find the same serenity.

“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of options anymore to get into a field and kind of do the work of a farmer. And I think that’s something that people want to reconnect with and experience for themselves,” she relates. “There’s just something about being able to connect with outside that’s huge. … Being able to be barefoot and working, that’s very healing for me, even now.”

6815 state Route 39, Millersburg, 330-473-3625, flourishfields.com