Gather Around: Tractor Pulls, Rodeo & Demolition Derby at the Wayne County Fair

Truck and Tractor Pulls

Come down to the grandstand on the opening date, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. or Sept. 8 at noon to witness tractor pulls — during this event, powerful machines, such as stock tractors and hot farm tractors, compete to pull a weighted sled the farthest. On Sept. 6, enjoy watching truck, tractor, mini modified and semi pulls for a ticketed Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association event. For free on Sept. 8, watch a local tractor pull with only Wayne County residents participating.

Mutton Busting

Before graduating to rodeo events like bronco riding, kids ages 5 to 10 ride on the backs of sheep for competitive mutton busting. The goal is to try and stay on the back of the sheep as long as they can — these efforts result in friendly competition between spirited hopefuls. If your kids want to get involved with the rodeo, this is the event for them — held before the rodeo at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.

Rodeo

Take in the High Steel Rodeo Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to see bull riding, bronco riding and steer wrestling, in which opponents wrestle a steer to the ground using only their bodies. Other events include tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping and barrel racing, which features a rider — on a sprinting horse — weaving around barrels in a pattern.

Demolition Derby

Cheer as drivers ram into one another for the Smash It Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 11, the closing night. The last vehicle operating is the victor. Classes include Frank the Tank, stock full, stock mini and stock minivan / mini truck and SUV.