Grape Reward: Sweat Now, Wine Later

The Sweat Now, Wine Later Adventure Race in Canton May 9 challenges participants to work hard before earning a well-deserved glass of wine at the finish line. Hosted by Canton Parks and Recreation, the race starts at Martindale Park with a 1.5-mile kayak trip along Nimishillen Creek before transitioning into a roughly 2.5-mile run or walk to the finish line at Gervasi Vineyard. Finishers can celebrate their achievement with a glass of wine from Gervasi Vineyard or strawberry sage lemonade. Weaving through Canton’s urban landscape, the approximately 4-mile course combines water and land elements to create a race that embraces both the journey and the scenery — and that glass of wine is a nice reward too.
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation
Canton Parks and Recreation