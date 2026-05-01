Grape Reward: Sweat Now, Wine Later

The Sweat Now, Wine Later Adventure Race in Canton May 9 challenges participants to work hard before earning a well-deserved glass of wine at the finish line. Hosted by Canton Parks and Recreation, the race starts at Martindale Park with a 1.5-mile kayak trip along Nimishillen Creek before transitioning into a roughly 2.5-mile run or walk to the finish line at Gervasi Vineyard. Finishers can celebrate their achievement with a glass of wine from Gervasi Vineyard or strawberry sage lemonade. Weaving through Canton’s urban landscape, the approximately 4-mile course combines water and land elements to create a race that embraces both the journey and the scenery — and that glass of wine is a nice reward too.

cantonparksandrec.com