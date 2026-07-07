Hogback Ridge Park: Hiking, Waterfalls & Wildlife in Lake County

What makes Hogback Ridge Park unique is its most prominent natural feature: a high, narrow ridge of land bounded on two sides by steep valleys, says Sharon Metzung, chief of marketing at Lake Metroparks. “The park combines dramatic landscapes, diverse wildlife and seasonal beauty for a memorable outdoor experience,” Metzung says via email. For a break from Grand River Valley’s bustling wineries, visitors can explore diverse natural landscapes, including upland hardwood forests and the floodplains of Mill Creek and the Grand River. “Some of the species visitors can see at the park are belted kingfishers, ebony jewelwing damselflies, green sunfish and many more,” Metzung says. Hikers can try the 0.62-mile Hemlock Ridge loop trail as well as the 1.19-mile moderate Bluebell Valley path, which reveals a fan-shaped waterfall. Along with biking, geocaching, abundant fishing and other activities, Hogback Ridge offers a perfect setting to explore nature’s beauty.

4700 Emerson Road, Madison Township, lakemetroparks.com