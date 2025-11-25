Holiday Spirit: Winter Wonderland at Gervasi Vineyard

Gather around an illuminated green tinsel tree, relax by a roaring stone fireplace trimmed with a shiny ornament garland and snuggle under candy cane-inspired bedding — staying in Gervasi Vineyard’s Mrs. Kringle Suites is like visiting the North Pole.

“It’s all the nostalgia of Christmas morning and that special feeling that you get,” says marketing director Andrea Hartman. “There’s Christmas books in the suite. We will be streaming Christmas movies, playing Christmas music.”

Enjoy touches of holiday cheer, like a note from Mrs. Kringle, milk and cookies, and Christmas robes while staying in one of two double queen villas for four people. Hosted in partnership with Cleveland-based Mr. Kringle & Co., these suites are available until Jan. 4.

The rest of the Tuscan-inspired resort, winery and spa is quite festive too.

“It feels like Christmas turns on a light switch here,” Hartman says. “Every single building, every single nook and cranny is touched with some beautiful decoration that truly makes this a magical place.”

Impressive spaces include the Winter White Lounge at the Still House. “We install a massive winter scene at the back of the bar,” she says. “We have lighting … where it’s snowflakes circling the ceiling. Snowflakes are all over the windows.”

Sip cocktails such as a winter white martini, which is a play on a white Russian, and nibble on food such as mini cinnamon rolls. Try Gervasi’s spirits, including Winter White whiskey, which has warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

The Still House becomes an ultra lounge with a DJ spinning tunes Dec. 6 and 23 — and on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, catch musician Stephen Cushman performing early and a DJ spinning into midnight and beyond.

On Friday and Saturday evenings Dec. 5 to 20, catch dressed-up carolers singing outside of the Bistro, which features a 12-foot Christmas tree on the inside. Bring the family to lunch with Santa at the Bistro Dec. 6, 13 and 20 — and lunch with the Grinch at the Bistro Dec. 5, 12 and 19, as well as Dec. 21 at Twisted Olive. Take in Grinch decor by booking a table for eight in the Grinch-themed Crush House’s Bellina Room.

To get creative, follow a Boomdyada instructor through making a holiday arrangement in the Dec. 1 Planted & Poured workshop while sipping Gervasi’s Lambrusco. Don holiday pajamas for a Tini Bit Merry Dec. 10 or 11 to sip an espresso martini and a Bellini Meanie while noshing on small bites like dark chocolate peppermint mousse and visiting a permanent jewelry and hair sparkle station. Plus, indulge in Christmas cookie and dessert pairings with three 2-ounce pours of Gervasi wines with Mrs. Kringle Dec. 17 in Gervasi’s wine Cave.

Gervasi is a charming, storybook destination for a winter getaway.

“The holiday season is such a time to kick back and relax and reflect on the year ahead, especially with those that you love,” Hartman says. “Our location is the perfect place to do that — beautiful decor, amazing food, award-winning wines and spirits — it has become holiday headquarters.”

Times available online, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com