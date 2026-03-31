Cruise the Ohio River with BB Riverboats in Kentucky

Hear a banjo’s twang as you float across the Ohio River while on a BB Riverboats music cruise. The River Queen and the Victorian-style Belle of Cincinnati paddle wheel boats offer a range of voyages, from laid-back daytime sightseeing cruises infused with local history to evening cruises guided by Cincinnati and Kentucky cityscape views and live music in the summer or DJ tunes in the off-season. Families gravitate toward themed kids’ cruises, where princesses and superheroes turn the deck into a magical realm. Couples can enjoy a romantic evening with the dinner cruise, complete with drinks from the bar and dancing. Enjoy a few unhurried hours on the river to escape the busy city while still taking in its beauty.

101 Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky, 800-261-8586, bbriverboats.com