Discover Marine Life at Newport Aquarium in Kentucky

Touch a stingray as it glides past or watch it swim over you in a glass viewing tunnel at Newport Aquarium in Kentucky. This award-winning aquarium invites visitors to see thousands of creatures, including a Pacific octopus, moray eels and shark rays. From penguins and Orinoco crocodiles to seahorses and rare reptiles, witness a wide range of creatures in myriad habitats. Enjoy stunning views — including an 85-foot seamless shark tunnel, a 32-foot Amazon River tunnel and a 60,000-gallon coral reef tunnel. Experience the new “Jellies: Go With The Flow” 1,700-square-foot exhibit showcasing dozens of jellyfish species. Those feeling brave can cross a rope bridge over the shark tank — or even touch a shark!

1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Kentucky, 800-406-3474, newportaquarium.com