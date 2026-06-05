KimTam Park: Relax This Summer With a Spring-Fed Lake

Swim, play and relax beside a 2.5-acre manmade lake filled with 1.5 million gallons of pure artesian spring water from an underground river at KimTam Park at Melanie Springs. “There’s people that come here from all over,” says manager Jeremy Caudill of the spot that’s open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. “It’s a spiritual thing to a lot of people.” Visit June 20 for Legends of the Lake — meet characters like pirates and superheroes and browse vendors. The event benefits Akron Children’s Burn Institute. Also stop by on Wednesdays for bike nights and June 13 for a car show. “The cars go all the way around the lake,” says Caudill. Bring a cooler and kick back on a large sandy beach that encircles the water, then take the plunge down three water slides — or brave one of three diving boards, including a high dive. Fish from an on-site creek, enjoy limited camping and more. Snap up a meal from a Bob’s Hamburg food truck or enjoy nachos, ice cream and other treats from a concession stand at the park that’s been open since 1952. “This place has been around for so long,” says Caudill. “There’s generation after generation that comes here. It’s so unique.”

2881 Canton Road, Uniontown, 330-634-6238, kimtampark.com