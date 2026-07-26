Savor the Summer at NorthShore Park

With unrivaled waterfront views and a bright sea green building with a curved roofline reminiscent of Summit Beach amusement park, Summit Lake’s new NorthShore Park is the perfect summer destination. “It brings a smile to my face, just knowing it’s in this neighborhood,” says park host Marcus Saulsberry. Part of the resident-led Akron Civic Commons 2.0 initiative to create equitable, welcoming spaces, the park features a pedestrian bridge, 2.25-mile lake loop trail, fire pits, lakeside swings, Adirondack chairs and an accessible fishing pier and a canoe or kayak launch. In the future, visitors can also borrow a canoe or kayak compliments of the share program hosted at the boathouse, which will also have concessions. Savor the day under the pavilion or one of two gazebos.

540 W. South St., Akron, 330-374-5657, ohioeriecanal.org