Last Splash: 3 Akron-Area Splash Pads to Visit Before Summer Ends

Elizabeth Park

Cool off during the sizzling days of late summer at the new splash pad at Elizabeth Park, which opened in Akron June 6. Enjoy 15 features, including sprayers, buckets that dump water, a floral structure that shoots out H20 and more. The 2,600 square-foot park also features basketball courts and picnic spots. Splash pad open till September, 10 a.m. -7 p.m. daily, Elizabeth Park, 40 E. Lods St., Akron

Kiwanis-Moore Park

This bright blue 2,100 square-foot splash pad features sprayers, buckets and a rotating wheel that splashes water. Also enjoy playground equipment and a snack shack at the park. Splash pad open till Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, 35 W. Pioneer Trail, Aurora

Blue Tip Park

With half-circle sprayers, a slide, buckets and more, this new splash pad brings thrills all day long. It had its grand opening this May. The renovated park features new pickleball and tennis courts, along with an expansive, new modern playground. Splash pad open till Labor Day, around sunrise-around sunset daily, 300 Blue Tip Way, Wadsworth