Make a Splash at Turkeyfoot Lake: Sandy Beach, Water Rentals & Fishing Fun in Portage Lakes State Park

Beat the heat this summer at the 900-foot sandy beach at Turkeyfoot Lake in Portage Lakes State Park. Turkeyfoot Lake is also a hot spot for fishing, with species including largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, musky and channel catfish. Play fun sports like sand volleyball and basketball within the park. To get out on the water, rent a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, hydrobike or peddleboat from the nearby Dusty’s Landing II.

5031 Manchester Road, Akron, ohiodnr.gov