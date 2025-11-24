Peanuts Holiday Exhibit in Canton Celebrates 60 Years of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Sixty years after the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the Peanuts crew is visiting Canton as the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum presents an exhibit dedicated to the Charlie Brown Christmas special through Jan. 31. “’Merry Christmas Charlie Brown’ is an exhibition for all ages,” says executive director Kimberly Kenney. “Adults and older kids will enjoy the comic strips, but the Peanuts novelties included in the exhibition are fun for everyone.” In addition to 50 Peanuts comic strips and over 50 pieces of seasonal memorabilia, also see a replica of Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree. Children can use a Santa letter writing station, and guests can enjoy a video featuring Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, producer Lee Mendelson and animator and director Bill Melendez in the process of making the magical holiday special.

“Generations have enjoyed this timeless holiday classic, and these characters are still so relatable today. This exhibition will be the perfect nostalgic trip down memory lane,” Kenney says.

Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m. 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton, 330-455-7043, mckinleymuseum.org