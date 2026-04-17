Explore Ann Arbor’s Colorful Street Art on the A2AC Mural Walk

Following the self-guided A2AC Mural Walk, get swept away by the kaleidoscopic colors and geometric designs of Joey Salamon’s massive mural. In rainbow hues and shapes — taking up most of the back of an Ann Arbor building — he evokes joy and love. Afterward, see Jacob Dwyer’s birds seemingly flying across a midnight blue building — and contemplate the presence of life. Get immersed in a whimsical scene with larger-than-life toadstool mushroom homes, flowers, a firefly, a snail and more by the Urban Canvas mural class. Weave through buildings and discover 20 gems. Also pop into vibrant shops and cafes in the artsy city, such as the Hen Ann Arbor, a cozy, cute breakfast and lunch spot, or the Vault of Midnight, carrying graphic novels, comic books, games and more curiosities. //JF

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