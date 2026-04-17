Discover Culture and Cuisine in Detroit’s Greektown

Nosh on spinach pies, chocolate pistachio baklava and honey cookies from Astoria Pastry Shop in Detroit’s string light-strung Greektown. Among the Victorian-era streetscapes, also find flaming cheese at Golden Fleece and enjoy Greek nights at Exodus Rooftop. Stop in for a cup of Greek coffee from Bakalikon, a grocery store with imported Greek items and a cafe. Pick up specialty foods such as Olympus Graviera Cheese, bougatsa pie, Hellenic Farms fig salami, Misko Risoni orzo and more to take Mediterranean flavors home. //JF

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