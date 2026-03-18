Pittsburgh’s Monongahela Incline: A Historic Ride

Be lifted up to Mount Washington on the first passenger funicular railway that was built in the United States. Constructed in 1870 and recently refurbished, the Monongahela Incline offers Pittsburgh skyline views and brushes with history — riders can see part of a freight incline that ran till 1935. At the top, browse the restaurants and eateries of the Mount Washington neighborhood. Walk through Emerald View Park, and enjoy city views from afar. Stop by Grandview Bakery to taste a chocolate marble cookie or a caramel apple coffee cake. If you’re still hungry, head to the Steel Mill Saloon, and try a burger with bourbon bacon jam, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Lower Station, 8 Grandview Ave., Pittsburgh, monongahelaincline.com