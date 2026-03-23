In Awe: Discover Niagara Falls

On Niagara Parks’ Journey Behind the Falls, you can not only see under Niagara Falls — you can feel its power.

“You can literally feel the thunder of the falls in your body,” says Missy Sauer, director of attractions and retail for Niagara Parks. “It’s one of the closest and most powerful ways to experience Niagara Falls.”

To start, descend 125 feet to explore 130-year-old tunnels carved through bedrock. The two-tiered observation deck is at the base of the 167-foot-tall falls — and offers a once-in-a-lifetime view of one-fifth of the world’s fresh water crashing down. Don a poncho to endure heavy mist from the upper deck. The bottom deck might be closed in early spring due to an ice bridge that formed over the falls during winter — but that itself is a marvel.

“The water is flowing underneath the solid ice,” Sauer says. “It’s quite the phenomenon.”

Viewing portals behind the falls might still be frozen over, but come in warmer weather to see amazing portal views described as a sheet of falling water.

This is one of four attractions available through Niagara Parks’ Wonder Pass ($65 adult, $45 child). Bundling saves money and includes two-day unlimited Falls Incline Railway and hop-on, hop-off WEGO bus passes.

Next, go above the falls with the Niagara Takes Flight attraction. Before boarding, learn about 13,000 years of history with multimedia exhibits, including “Eons of Erosion,” which highlights the geology that formed the falls; “The Ancestors Room,” featuring stories developed in collaboration with local Indigenous communities; “The Waterfall Room,” with a presentation narrated by James Cameron; and “The Transporter” elevator experience that shares the story of the region’s power stations. Take a seat in the immersive flying theater ride, where your feet dangle in a motion simulator and you get a bird’s-eye view of the Niagara region across four seasons. On the domed screen, see sights including a battle re-enactment at Old Fort Erie, jet boats, zip lines, wine country, shots over the crest of the falls and more.

“You’re gliding and flying,” Sauer says. “We’re completely immersing your senses with scent, mist, wind.”

Escape to an entirely different tropical rainforest environment with the Butterfly Conservatory, one of the largest glass-enclosed conservatories in North America. Witness over 2,000 butterflies, such as the Blue Morpho, monarch and owl butterfly — as well as trickling waterfalls and lush vegetation — in an 80-degree atmosphere where butterflies occasionally land on you.

Finally, take in the Niagara Parks Power Station — opt to come during the day to take a historical Generator Hall audio tour and see Tesla coil demos, come at night for the immersive Currents show or upgrade to do both with the pass. The Currents show covers the entire hall in moving LED lights and projection art to tell the story of the history of the 1905 power station and hydroelectricity surrounding the falls.

“It moves with you,” Sauer says. “You can actually step on the floor, and splash in a puddle.”

To continue the awe-inspiring night experience, descend 180 feet in a glass-paned elevator and enter an astounding 2,200-foot-long, brick-lined tunnel, glowing with rainbow LED lights, to reach an observation platform that takes you to the illuminated falls.

“The tunnel was actually a discharge tunnel when the power station was operating,” says Sauer. “Our guests are actually walking in the path of water. It’s an incredible thing.” //KP

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