Ride Niagara’s Wild Rapids with Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours

Experience the rapids of Niagara Falls in a whole new way with Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours — and prepare to get soaked! From mid-April through October, take a splash through the Niagara River’s Devil’s Hole Rapids. They boast 15- to-20-foot waves, speeds approaching 20 miles per hour and a class 5 rating. Commonly referred to as the “White Everest” of whitewater, passengers feel the power of the rapids as they crash over the boat. Passengers get the thrill of a lifetime — and also get to learn the history behind the Niagara Gorge. Those who want to stay dry can opt for the Freedom Jet Niagara River tour. Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours offer thrill-seeking fun for all.

115 S. Water St., Lewiston, New York, 888-438-4444, whirpooljet.com