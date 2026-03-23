A Historic Ride Over Niagara’s Legendary Whirlpool

Soar in a historic cable car that travels 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge and marvel at class 6 rapids and a swirling whirlpool below. “It creates this vortex, which is moving in a counterclockwise direction. With water moving at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, it’s one of the strongest natural whirlpools in the world,” says Missy Sauer, director of attractions and retail for Niagara Parks. The gentle Whirlpool Aero Car ride was designed by famed Spanish engineer Leonardo Torres Quevedo, opened in 1916 and renovated in 2023. Witness spectacular views from the aero car as you travel from Colt’s Point to Thompson’s Point and back without exiting the car. “You’re over Canadian water for most of the ride, but for a brief moment, you pass over U.S. waters,” Sauer says. No passport required!

niagaraparks.com