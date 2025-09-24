On Track: All Aboard The Orrville Railroad Heritage Society

TAKE IN TRAINS, HISTORY AND MECHANICAL WONDER AT THE ORRVILLE RAILROAD HERITAGE SOCIETY.

R.C. Conner drives a small speeder — also known as a motorcar — that carries passengers through the Orrville Railroad Heritage Society’s rail yard. Traditionally used up until the 1960s to transport workers on the track to job sites, they now take members of the public on rides.

“This may be something that’s being enjoyed by generations long after I’m gone,” says Conner, a retired 30-year railroad worker and heritage society volunteer, clad in a pair of worn bib overalls. “This is potentially ... a legacy.”

The heritage society was first formed in 1978, as the Orrville Railroad Heritage Committee, by a group of railroad enthusiasts to save the downtown Orrville Union Depot from being demolished and to preserve Ohio’s heritage of railroads. They were once an important method of transportation for residents in the area, as well as an economic keystone for Orrville.

Today, the heritage society restores trains, puts on events such as pumpkin hayrides Oct. 11 and 25 and invites the public to learn more about locomotives. Its rail yard includes five speeders, as well as locomotive 471 — pulling four cars, including a caboose. The rail yard has access to the Norfolk Southern rail line, on which some trains operate. Norfolk Southern and the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway support the heritage society. Inside a refurbished caboose, guests can browse railroad-related merchandise at a gift shop.

“It’s hard work, but it’s a good time,” says volunteer Mike Tremmel, who restored the gift shop caboose. “For me, it’s part of my history. My grandfather grew up outside of Altoona. Thirteen boys and girls. ... A lot of them went to work for the Pennsylvania railroad in Altoona. ... It was something my dad kind of passed on to me.”

One of the heritage society’s most popular events is throttle time, in which guests can control a train or speeder car. Through Oct. 25, feel the thrill of being in command of a 2,000-horsepower vehicle.

“The customer buys the whole train for an hour, and they get to drive it. I teach them, and within that hour I have them on the throttle, running up and down the main line,” says Conner. “People come from out of state.” On Sept. 27, visit the rail yard for a horn blast and open house. Guests can bring their own train horns and have them blown on the 471 train, traveling the heritage society main line between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also enjoy a historian talk and guided walking tours of the rail yard, where you can spot a 385,000-pound wreck crane, a locomotive used during World War II, a restored speeder once used at the Ravenna arsenal to tow helium balloons for artillery testing and more.

Another popular event is Riding with Santa, which takes kids on a train ride to a winter wonderland as they meet Saint Nick on select dates Nov. 29 to Dec. 20.

“It’s dark, and all of a sudden, here comes this ... massive thing,” chief financial officer Kathy Green said in July 2025 of the decked-out Santa train. “It is breathtaking when you see it come down the track.”

2174 S. Crown Hill Road, Orrville, 330-683-2426, orrvillerailroad.com