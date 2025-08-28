Open Water: Discover Ohio’s Ultimate Lake Adventure

Just after 9 a.m. on a sweltering 90-plus degree June morning, swimmers, fishermen, stand-up paddleboarders and sunbathers are already out embracing Turkeyfoot Lake at the 411-acre Portage Lakes State Park.

“All the things that we have here are really special,” says park manager Michael Studeny.

The Portage Lakes area dates back to the prehistoric era — mastodon bones were found there. Several of the lakes were formed as a result of glacial activity — ice melted in depressions, forming kettle lakes. It was an important trade center for Native Americans because it sits on a continental divide where some water flows north, reaching Lake Erie, and some flows south, reaching the Ohio River. The system converges with the Tuscarawas River, as well as the Ohio Canal, near the Long Lake area. During the canal era, some lakes were manmade as feeder reservoirs for the canals. Some were later used to support industry. Companies such as Firestone, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Cargill used Portage Lakes to fuel their businesses.

“Having that constant water source helped them to achieve national notoriety and worldwide success,” Studeny says.

The state park opened in 1949. There are now 13 bodies of water in the state park proper, with the main chain including Long Lake, Turkeyfoot Lake and East, West and North reservoirs. Almost 2,600 acres of water encompasses the lakes.

“They’re fairly all interconnected and portage-able with kayaks and several of them, you can go on a boat and get from Turkeyfoot to West Reservoir,” Studeny says.

Some lakes are manmade, including East and West reservoirs.

Portage Lakes State Park is located at Turkeyfoot and Rex lakes. The biggest draw is the 900-foot sandy beach that also features nearby sand volleyball courts, picnic areas and a playground. There are several fishing spots and docks. Spot dogs taking a dip in a swim area at the dog park. Nearby, compete on an 18-hole championship disc golf course. Sharpen your archery skills at a range, aiming for targets 10 to 50 yards away. The Astronomy Club of Akron opened the Akron area’s first public observatory in the state park in 1988. You can go to the center today and use a computerized telescope to see detailed views of planets, the moon and more during programs. Stroll a short Bird and Butterfly Garden Trail to go past blooms and bluebird feeders.

“You’ll see purples, blues, oranges. They get really pretty,” Studeny says. “We have a lot burst out in the spring and then we’ll have bursts in the fall.”

Just steps from the water, hike the 5-mile Shoreline Trail for up-close views of boaters, homes and paddlers. You might spot shorebirds like ospreys, cormorants, diving ducks, hooded mergansers and more. Take a break at a waterfront bench or picnic table.

“It’s right along the water’s edge so people can always see the water,” Studeny says. “There’s areas to rest, sit and just listen to the birds.”

Learn more about the area’s roots with the Freedom Trail, which is set to open at the state park by early August. It highlights how Portage Lakes were used to transport freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad.

“There was interconnection. There was the ability to harbor and move folks,” Studeny says.

Soon, people can learn more about Portage Lakes at a visitor center, which is slated for an October ribbon cutting. The nearly 6,000-square-foot center is situated right beside Turkeyfoot beach and features large windows to take in stunning views. Inside, see a topographical map of how water flows through the lakes and learn about a canal and dams program that keeps the waterways flowing today. Artful representations of purple martins swooping overhead tell the story of how Portage Lakes is the Purple Martin Capital of Ohio.

There is also a sensory-friendly area with adjusted lighting and noise control.

For the first time at the park, there will be flush bathrooms, which will be at the visitor center. There will also be changing and shower areas.

The center maximizes lakefront views with porches and a lower level patio featuring shaded seating — as well as a snack shop. It’s a state-of-the-art marvel to help people enjoy Portage Lakes even more.

“Having free access to natural resources like the lakes and the land allows anybody the opportunity to have an experience with nature,” Studeny says.

5031 Manchester Road, Akron, ohiodnr.gov