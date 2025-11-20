Present Time: Five Must-Visit Canton Shops for Every Style

Plant Et Art

For more than three decades, Plant Et Art has served the Canton area as a quirky, familiar spot for one-of-a-kind gifts. From statement rings to gemstones like amethyst, citrine and mookaite, this eclectic shop offers unique buys. In its laid-back, positive environment, find pleather journals with Tarot card designs, Oracle cards, posters from Studio B in Copley, vintage books, tapestries, mouth-blown Canadian glass and more. Don’t forget to grab a pack of incense — the Wild Berry line has been hand-dipped in Oxford, Ohio, since the ‘70s.

1524 Fulton Road NW, Canton, 330-454-8400

Bird’s Nest Boutique & Decor Oakwood

This chic boutique, from a mother-daughter team, offers fashionable clothing picks, trendy home design elements and unique gift options in a stylish, curated environment. Pick up a coordinating sweatshirt and pants set in a rich brown color, and pair it with an animal-print vest for a patterned pop. Slip on a cross-body leather handbag, in colors such as teal, gray and mustard. Take home a whitewashed sign proclaiming “All You Need is Love,” or wrap up a pair of knobbed teardrop hoop earrings and an all-natural soy candle as the perfect birthday gift for your bestie.

2680 Easton St. NE, Canton, 330-323-5010, facebook.com/birdsnestoakwood

Little Sparrow Bookshop

Discover your next read at the woman-owned Little Sparrow Bookshop, which stocks volumes both used and new. This community-focused store sells reads like “All Fours” by Miranda July and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, along with gift cards. It also carries self-published books on a consignment basis, making it easy to support local authors.

1200 N. Main St., North Canton, 330-967-2142, littlesparrowbooks.com

The CMA Shop at the Canton Museum of Art

Shop goods from local and regional artists at the CMA Shop at the Canton Museum of Art. From blown glass ornaments, from the Glass Garden of Canton and Luke Adams Glassblowing Studio in Massachusetts, to prints — from artists such as Canton’s Steve Ehret, Northeast Ohio-based Erin Mulligan, Kit Palencar of Cuyahoga Falls and others — there are gifts for art-lovers galore at this highly curated spot. Find nature-inspired jewelry from the Copper Twig, ceramic jewelry from Ohio maker Lizzie with Wings and quirky sculpted food earrings from My Turquoise Kitten. You can also go home with a tote bag featuring the art of Cleveland-based print artist April Bleakney (Ape Made), Florida designer Idlewild Co. and more. Plus, after the artists in stock are paid, any funds collected through the shop support arts outreach programs in the community, helping others nurture their creativity.

1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-453-7666, cantonart.org/theshop

Charlotte & Main

Give back while you shop at Charlotte & Main. This resale and repurpose retail shop offers vintage frames, home decorations, furniture, holiday decor and more — and all proceeds go toward the Marlin and Minnie Snyder Foundation, a Stark County organization that supports children aging out of the foster care system, military veterans and women leaving shelters. Find the ideal place for a retro, flowered cage lamp, or gift a new-to-you set of blue-and-white China. Choose from a wealth of furniture, including a breezy wicker bench, and stylize your bookshelves with a stack of vintage tomes.

4201 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton, 234-347-0343, facebook.com/charlotteandmain