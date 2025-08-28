Rent & Relax: Kayak & Paddleboard Adventures with KillinIt Kayaks

Under a summer sky, KillinIt Kayaks owner Andy Kilgore unloads stand-up paddleboards from his truck bed, setting each one near the launch at Portage Lakes’ Old State Park. An excited family waits nearby, ready to try out the popular rentals and the tranquil experience they bring.

“I know what draws me to the water — it’s literally good times and sunshine and let’s get out there and just relax,” Kilgore says. “Water is so relaxing. … There’s no better way to decompress.”

Both kayaks and paddleboards are available for rental through KillinIt. Paddleboards require you to paddle in a standing position, and kayaks allow seated users to paddle a one or two-person boat.

“It’s the ultimate freedom,” Kilgore says.

The idea for the business first materialized when Kilgore saw a kayaker paddle up to a bar in Portage Lakes around 2016. He wondered why there were no kayak rental businesses in the area at the time — and decided to start his own. The full-service business opened in May 2017. Each season runs from May to September.

“We will drop the kayaks off at your house. For the lakers, we do the concierge service, we’ll bring them right down to your dock,” Kilgore says. “We take payments right on the water.”

Visiting customers can also head to the eye-catching, red-and-white painted KillinIt shop to rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards. Kilgore delivers the rentals to destinations, including North Reservoir or Old State Park, where a kayak launch awaits along Turkeyfoot Lake.

For paddlers who want to explore for an hour or so, North Reservoir offers quiet respite. For those who want to see attractions, including businesses and houses, Kilgore recommends Old State Park — there, utilize a pavilion, restrooms and a swing set. Spot frogs, turtles, great blue herons, Canadian geese, ducks, trumpeter swans and more.

The calming nature of water brings people together. Kilgore recalls a father and daughter, who came into the shop while fighting. By the time they returned from their peaceful trip, they’d managed to make up.

“I just love to make people happy. That’s been the basis of this business,” says Kilgore. “It’s a light feeling when you’re in here. I just want people to experience that from the beginning to the end. And it’s literally what fills me up. … I’m providing a service to the community that people love.”

3803 State St., Akron, 330-612-5950, killinitkayaks.com