Hide and Seek: Sneaky Gnomes!

Uncover mythical creatures hiding throughout Medina with the Gnomes on the Roam scavenger hunt. From 11 a.m. Aug. 11 till 5 p.m. Aug. 17, seek out at least 10 of the 20 concealed gnomes for a chance to win prizes. Main Street Medina gives you a head-start with a list of 20 participating businesses where you might spot gnomes with names like Adrian, Bea S. Wax, Beanie, Sparkletoots and more. Submit your entry for an Aug. 18 drawing. Prizes include gift cards from participating stores. mainstreetmedina.org

