Shenanigans on Portage Lakes: Chill Pontoon Rides, Your Way

Explore on your own terms thanks to Shenanigans on Portage Lakes. This service allows you to be the boss of your own pontoon boat experience. “Our goal is to deliver an opportunity to act like you own your own boat,” says co-pilot Jon Laliberte via an email. Whether you want a relaxing boat ride or dockside dropoffs for entertainment, Shenanigans can curate a trip for you in its pontoon boat that can take up to six customers. Fish from the boat, pull over and watch a sunset or float in inner tubes — how you embrace your lake time is up to you. “Customers should expect the opportunity to relax — to enjoy what’s right out in front of them and soak it all in,” Laliberte says. “Their shoulders will drop. Their breathing will ease and for a while, they can just let go. … The water makes it all feel better.”

Dock, 3910 S. Main St., Akron, 330-241-7800, portagelakesboatrides.com