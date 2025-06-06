Swimming: Top Northeast Ohio Beaches & Lakes for Summer Fun

White Star Quarry

Relax on a white sand beach and dip in gem blue water at this spring-fed former limestone quarry. Scuba dive, fish, camp or stroll the 0.8-mile trail that encircles the 15-acre quarry. Open Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, 925 S. Main St., Gibsonburg, lovemyparks.com

Atwood Lake

At 1,540 acres of water surface, Atwood Lake welcomes boating, fishing and swimming from a wide, sandy beach. Take Fido to a dog park, camp at a 500-plus site campground that includes cabins, hike five trails, cruise in a rented golf cart or test your athleticism in a floating inflatable obstacle course. Go kayaking under moonlight June 25, do yoga on the beach June 28, July 12 and Aug. 16, celebrate July Fourth and Christmas in July and more. Swimming Memorial Day through Labor Day, 9500 Lakeview Road, Mineral City, mwcd.org

West Branch State Park

Kick back on this 2,650-acre lake’s 700-foot sand beach, bordered by a beech-maple forest. Camp at one of 200-plus sites, play an 18-hole disc golf course, traverse 14 miles of hiking trails, rent a boat, take your pooch to a dog park with a pond and more. Swimming open Memorial Day to Labor Day, 5570 Esworthy Road, Ravenna, ohiodnr.gov