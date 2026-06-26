The Lakehouse Inn: Lake Erie's Stunning Getaway

On the rocky shore of Lake Erie, the Lakehouse Inn gives guests breathtaking waterfront views from a deck and multiple patios where they can lounge in Adirondack chairs, relax around a fire pit, descend stairs to a small beach or dine at the on-site Crosswinds Grille. Lush bushes, leafy trees and bright flowers elevate the picturesque escape for visitors.

“We have an awesome piece of land right on the waterfront, so it’s an unobstructed view of the lake with seating in multiple locations,” says owner Andrea Bushweiler. “They enjoy the peacefulness of our property because it’s quiet and it’s relaxing. … They feel like they’re in this little oasis.”

For your lakeside getaway, choose from four types of accommodations. Most premier suites have private lakefront patios, and the premier suites and inn suites mostly have fireplaces, sitting areas and jetted soaking tubs. Cottages are great for groups — they have two bedrooms, a kitchenette and a dining area and share an enclosed porch and outdoor patio. Those wanting a simple stay can select smaller traditional inn rooms. All come with a daily breakfast basket, which might include bagels, French toast, quiche and more.

The inn offers so much more than just lodging.

“The Lakehouse Inn is a retreat on Lake Erie where somebody ... can just get away — they don’t have to leave the property,” Bushweiler says. “They just need a couple of days to relax.”

Open to the public, the luxurious spa offers massages, facials, body treatments and more, along with a boutique, an outdoor cedar sauna and a garden. There are two couple’s massage rooms. A couple’s spa suite has an infrared sauna, a shower for two and a fireplace. Also find specialty treatments like a warm Himalayan salt stone massage that reduces inflammation and improves sleep or Mellow Moonchild, a CBD hemp-infused body treatment that includes a moonshine-infused scrub, a CBD mousse mask body wrap and a hemp warming oil massage to get glowing, rejuvenated skin.

Dine inside Crosswinds or on the patio for farm-to-table seafood and steaks. Bushweiler’s brother owns Na*Kyrsie meats and provides the restaurant with local steaks, sausages, bacon and more. The menu includes creamy Tuscan salmon, shrimp and grits and braised pork shank. Lake Erie walleye is the most popular dish. It’s pan-fried, oven-roasted and breaded in Parmesan, thyme, rosemary and panko and is served with smashed potatoes and a seasonal vegetable.

“The walleye is sourced from Lake Erie, making it a local specialty,” says Bushweiler. “It’s really good.”

Anywhere on the property, enjoy Lakehouse wines — including chardonnay, cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc — made with grapes from the inn’s nearby vineyard. Other wines are produced from Grand River Valley regional grapes, including cabernet sauvignon, riesling and vidal blanc.

Those who want to venture out can walk to the Old Firehouse Winery on the lively Geneva-on-the-Lake strip for live music or lunch, take a car to the stunning South River Vineyard, housed in a century-old church, unwind on the natural beach at Geneva State Park or head to Ashtabula’s close riverfront harbor to browse shops and grab a bite to eat at the Bascule Bridge Grille.

The inn is ideal for friends, couples or those looking to elope.

“We have one of the best locations on Lake Erie to watch the sunset,” Bushweiler says. “It’s amazing.”

5653 Lake Road E, Geneva on-the-Lake, 440-466-8668, thelakehouseinn.com