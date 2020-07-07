Unique Retreats

Stay off the beaten path for a new experience in Amish Country.

For Urban Exploring

Many of us relegate Amish Country to a spot your grandma takes you, but Millersburg natives Alyssa and Taylor Eliot want to show tourists the hip side of Amish Country.

“Millersburg in the last several years has really turned around. There’s a lot more things to do,” says Alyssa. “The flat is right downtown.”

She’s referring to their Urban Flat Airbnb — a place visitors can stay that celebrates the rich history of Millersburg and reflects the city’s modern side. Alyssa outfitted it with rustic chic decor from her downtown Millersburg boutique, Cottonwood Shanty, which is below the flat within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

The two-bedroom, one-bath flat has a farmhouse kitchen table the Eliots made from reclaimed oak barnwood and plenty of Instagram-ready vintage furniture — from a wood-trimmed emerald velvet sofa to a black leather fainting couch. The master bedroom features exposed brick and traditional olive green side tables, while the guest room has a contemporary white to blue ombre accent wall.

“It’s a blend of old rustic and urban decorating, which flows into the history of Millersburg but also plays into today,” she says. “If they’re coming from Cleveland, Akron or a bigger city, it’s a nice place to stay that feels hip and restored in the middle of Amish Country.” 61 W. Jackson St., Millersburg, 234-301-9774, cottonwoodshanty.com/pages/the-urban-flat

While You’re There

Sift through decorative birdcages and tin mailboxes at Starlight Antiques and recount your treasure hunt over banana splits at the new Miller’s Creamery. 66 W. Jackson St. and 105 W. Jackson St., Millersburg

For Pampering

Your average tent isn’t going to support a crystal chandelier, but the glamping tents at Columbia Woodlands in Dover aren’t average. Guests can experience a lavish stay, chandelier and all. Glamping is one of the latest lodging fads where the excitement of the great outdoors meets the relaxation of a luxury hotel. Columbia Woodlands is only a 15-minute drive from Amish Country, perfect for a quick trip to Broad Run Cheesehouse for Havarti butter cheese and a bottle of Dog Gone sweet red from the Swiss Heritage Winery on-site.

Pick from four glamping tents, which accommodate two to four guests for a cozy stay in queen- or king-sized beds. “It’s rustic meets glamour. You have the crystal chandelier, rhinestones mixed in with natural elements like wood and stone,” says Miranda Fortney, a Columbia Woodlands office manager.

You can find a forest paradise beyond your tent. Try classic camping activities on the 400-acre property such as kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing and fishing at one of the lakes or hiking on 8 miles of trails.

After a day of roughing the outdoors, return to your posh hideaway to cool off with a refreshing shower as the warm sun beams in through a skylight with a great view overhead. “You can watch the squirrels play,” says Fortney. It’s an up-close look at nature but with the comfort of air-conditioning and plushy bathrobes. 6593 McKracken Drive NW, Dover, 844-681-7500, columbiawoodlands.com

While You’re There

A satisfying pint of sweet, malty Hoodle Hill beer is only a fast Uber away at Hoodletown Brewery. 424 W. Third St., Dover

For Hiding Out

One way to really connect with the earth is to get inside it. The Inn at Honey Run’s club-level honeycomb rooms are partially underground, set on a hillside, overlooking a valley with grazing sheep and floating butterflies in the wildflower patch.

“It’s like you’re nestled in your own little cave but with plenty of sunlight and openness,” says owner Jason Nies.

When guests need to come up for air, a private stone patio provides a tranquil reading spot and there are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres in the Tarragon Lounge daily.

But not everyone takes a break. Some guests love how quiet and secluded it is underground so they remain ensconced in their rooms for two or three days, ordering all-day room service and watching Blu-ray movies by the gas-burning sandstone fireplace — entirely disconnecting from the hubbub outside.

“Our guests are looking to get away from the craziness of the world — the electronics and all the noise of life,” says Nies. “They come here and let it all melt away.” County Road 203, Millersburg, 330-674-0011, innathoneyrun.com

While You’re There

For a low-key outing, take a 1.5-mile on-site trail to the Holmes County Open Air Museum that displays local artist’s earthy sculptures and murals in the middle of the woods.