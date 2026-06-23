Escape to Valley Overlook

Valley Overlook owner Janet Schoen loves to hear guests say that camping at the verdant getaway spot, abutted by the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, is refreshing — and just what they need.

“There was a dad staying there, and it was a gift from his wife — to get away for the night — and they had little children,” she recalls. “I said, I hope you’re enjoying it, and he said, You can’t even believe how I’m enjoying it.”

The dad stayed in one of Valley Overlook’s canvas cabins, positioned atop platforms to afford guests calming views of the 62-acre property’s wooded abundance. In the fully furnished tent, he had access to electricity, a dining table, reading chairs, a fire pit with a grill top, two outdoor chairs and a comfortable bed — everything needed for a glamping getaway.

“Between you and nature, it’s just canvas,” Janet says.

Valley Overlook began to take shape in 2022, when co-owner Terry Schoen stumbled upon property that once housed Camp Mueller. Now, the family-run Valley Overlook is in its fourth season, and offers primitive sites as well as fully outfitted and air-conditioned cabins — each with unique features, including, in the deluxe six-person cabin, two private bathrooms, a full kitchen, TV, porch bed and more. Book four-season cabins year-round. There’s also an open-air cabin, which is screened in and comes with electricity, indoor plumbing and a small kitchenette, and glamping tents for those who want to spend a restorative night in nature.

“Some people are just getting into camping, and this is kind of their bridge from maybe a cabin to bringing their own tent,” says manager Andrew Schoen, Terry and Janet’s son, of the glamping tents.

Valley Overlook is bordered by the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on all sides. Hike up the national park’s nearby about 2-mile Ledges loop trail to gaze out at views of the valley, or behold the majesty of Brandywine Falls via the Stanford Trailhead. Go biking — the campground is close to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail — or bring a kayak to paddle the Cuyahoga River. Keep your eyes peeled for great blue herons, bald eagles, beavers and more. Plus, take a private campground trail to a picturesque valley overlook.

“We focus on providing a clean, consistent and comfortable place to stay to explore the area,” Andrew says. “What makes the property unique is the location, the proximity not only to the park but to other local amenities.”

In the summer, shop for fresh produce from the Cuyahoga Valley Farmers Market, held outdoors at Howe Meadow. Stay overnight after a concert at Blossom Music Center that’s about a 4-mile drive from the campground, or plan a night out in Peninsula — it’s only a seven-minute drive.

“Peninsula is great. The whole downtown area. Purplebrown [Farm Store] is one of my favorite spots,” Andrew says. “I have to say, Peninsula Coffee [House and Market] is beautiful.”

However you choose to spend your time while staying at Valley Overlook, you can enjoy fresh air, scenic surroundings and the grandeur of Ohio’s only national park.

“It’s so immersed in nature. It’s simple but beautiful,” Janet says. “Here we are, smack dab in the middle of 33,000 acres of parkland. And so, there’s great access to the park from here. We’ve had fabulous feedback from people from all over the nation and the world. … Even if you live 15 minutes away, it feels like you’ve gotten away.”

4451 Akron Peninsula Road, Peninsula, 330-271-6993, valleyoverlook.com