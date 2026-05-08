Shop Vibrant Variety and Artisan Finds at Ohio’s Market Berlin

Tucked into the rolling countryside of Holmes County, Ohio’s Market Berlin offers visitors a shopping experience that blends antiques, handmade furniture and farm-style decor under one roof.

Owned by Abe Miller and managed by his business partner, Marvin Yoder, Ohio’s Market Berlin opened in 2022. But the story behind the market began long before its doors opened.

Yoder has spent most of his life working in the antiques world as a collector and dealer. Miller also built his career in buying and selling antiques. About eight years ago, the two joined forces in Berlin while operating Picker’s Antiques, their original Amish Country flea market.

When the building closed several years ago, the partners decided to continue their business in a new way. They built Ohio’s Market Berlin — and expanded the concept to include not only antiques, but also a variety of vendors and home decor products.

“When the flea market building closed, we moved to this location, into the Ohio Market building, which we built,” Yoder says. “At that point, we added a larger amount of vendors as well as more of our own new products.”

Today, the market features a carefully balanced mix of 30-plus vendors. Roughly one-third of the store focuses on antiques, while the remaining two-thirds are made up of new products sold by vendors and the market itself. Find vendors including Amish Country Soap & Candle Co., Dianne’s Jewelry, Miller’s Coins, the Cabin Store, House of Lace & Primitive Curtains and more.

Rather than filling shelves with common collectibles, Yoder searches for antique pieces that stand out.

“What we focus on in the antique world is finding unique, hard-to-find items that you won’t find at just any other antique mall,” he says.

The same approach guides the selection of vendors. Ohio’s Market Berlin rents space to businesses that offer products shoppers won’t typically see elsewhere in the region.

“We’re always looking for those items that are not at every flea market or every store around Berlin,” Yoder says.

One of the most popular vendors inside of Ohio’s Market Berlin is Plain & Simple, a farmhouse-style home decor shop also managed by Yoder. The concept was designed to complement the antiques found throughout the market.

“The vision was to bring home decor in a plain and simple farmhouse style into the market,” Yoder says.

While antique furniture and vintage items often form the foundation of farmhouse decor, modern accents are needed to complete the look. Plain & Simple provides those finishing touches, offering items such as candles, artificial greenery and kitchen decor. Artificial flowers designed to match farmhouse interiors are among the shop’s best-selling items. The displays also change frequently throughout the year, keeping the selection fresh for repeat visitors.

“If you come in February and come back in May, it will not look the same,” Yoder says. “We change with all the seasons.”

Being open six days a week and year-round helps make Ohio’s Market Berlin a destination that draws shoppers to Amish Country all year.

“We get a lot of people who walk in and say they didn’t know there was anywhere around here you could buy this kind of stuff,” Yoder says. “They thought they had to go to Columbus or Cleveland. Instead, it’s right here.”

5916 County Road 168, Millersburg, 740-502-9825, ohiosmarket.com