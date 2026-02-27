Romantic Wedding Venues in Northeast Ohio

1885 Farms

Make it a weekend affair with 1885 Farms’ luxury lodging for up to 45 guests on-site in its two large homes located on two properties, complete with lavish amenities like theater rooms and pools. At the modern Stables, located in North Lawrence, exchange vows in a woodland setting under a covered gazebo before you party the night away under a paved 1,400-square-foot canopy tent. Built in 1885, the rustic Barn, located in Navarre, is an octagonal building overlooking 50 acres of land, including flower fields where you can pluck your bouquet seasonally. Have your ceremony in one of five locations, including a gazebo, pine trees, flower field, lower-level patio or pond. Then, after cocktails, retire to the barn for your reception. Marvel at 55-foot ceilings, a curved staircase, farmhouse chandeliers and more.

The Barn: 5553 Richville Drive SW, Navarre, The Stables: 1764 Ben Fulton Ave. NW, North Lawrence; 330-525-2276, 1885farms.com

Gather at the Lakes

Say “I do” in a fairy tale forest, surrounded by a draped arbor, natural benches and twinkling lights, at Gather at the Lakes. Offering all-inclusive packages, this venue features both outdoor and indoor ceremony areas, as well as an indoor reception space with a 20-foot chandelier over the dance floor, red brick walls and Chiavari chairs. Plus, it offers access to professional wedding consultants and complimentary decor, including vintage furniture, centerpieces, photo backdrops, greenery and floral swags. Whether you’re envisioning your wedding in the lush greenery of summer or the stunning golds and reds of autumn, having your ceremony in the forest is sure to create lasting memories of natural wonder.

4315 Manchester Road, Suite B, New Franklin, 330-607-3704, gatheratthelakes.com

Peacock Ridge

As you recite your vows at Peacock Ridge’s pergola, your guests sit on restored vintage church pews situated on the secluded 85-acre venue’s property. Outdoor ceremonies take place in front of a sparkling pond, encircled by a beautiful rose garden. Guests then move onto a Tuscan-inspired patio for cocktail hour, complete with a large sailcloth for shade. Don’t miss peacocks roaming in their aviary. Your reception is held in a climate-controlled barn with overhead chandeliers and draped ceilings fit for Instagram. Take photos in seasonal gardens and lovely flower fields complete with a vintage carriage, and cap off the night with a bonfire in the entertainment area. This versatile venue offers a romantic vision. //CG

3249 Alabama Ave. NW, North Lawrence, 330-936-1266, peacockridge.com