Wild Things to See at the Akron Zoo

The axolotl is originally native only to Mexico’s Lake Xochimilco and Lake Chalco — but you can now meet two of the popular aquatic salamanders, Neo and Xochi, in Akron Zoo’s renovated Tom and Shelley Koutnik Primate Passage. Also in the Passage, see new monkeys — cotton-top tamarin brothers Chestnut and Clark and golden lion tamarin siblings Mico and Coco. Other new additions include a white-faced saki family, sun conure parrots, green aracari birds, mountain lion cubs, chinchillas, a green-crested basilisk and a prehensile-tailed porcupine — housed in the Legends of the Wild section. Plus, running through Sept. 20, the returning DinoTrek features 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. “By allowing people to experience animals that have gone extinct, they can learn more about how they can save the endangered animals that are still here on Earth,” says Elena Bell, director of marketing and events, via email.

505 Euclid Ave., Akron, 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org