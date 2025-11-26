8-web-or-mls-DSC_2279.jpg

RedDog Real Estate Photography

Wrapped Up: Must-Visit Hudson Shops

by

Hudson General

Supporting small businesses and designers locally and across the country, Hudson General offers stylish, staple pieces for a timeless wardrobe and home. Officially opened in October 2025, owner Mica Campbell focuses on bringing quality American-made clothing and goods — from wool cashmere striped socks to a basil mint and lavender candle — to Hudson. A colorful “Hudson, Ohio” mural, by Campbell’s husband, David Morris, welcomes shoppers as they enter the store. Pick up a limited-edition, rich brown velvet General Knot tote, Poppy & Pout eco-friendly, small-batch lip balms or a Wood Stove Kitchen Glitter Sangria mix to add sparkle to any cocktail hour. 

136 N. Main St., Hudson, hudsongeneral.com 

Platter and Bloom

Charcuterie becomes art at this Hudson-based mobile business. Opened in March 2025, owner Chantel Parmenter elevates entertaining with meticulously arranged grazing boards that look almost too good to eat. From mobile charcuterie carts — with options like prosciutto, Gouda and dried fruits — for events to luxe boxed lunches, such as a Greek pasta salad, it’s an indulgent way to treat your guests this season. With fresh ingredients and customizable menus, try the Sonoma chicken salad sandwich, a combination of poached chicken, red grapes, green onion, celery, pecans and sweet poppy seed dressing served on a croissant. Opt for charcuterie cups for a grab-and-go option of veggies, meats, crackers and more at your next event. Be on the lookout for the opening of its new commercial kitchen in Hudson early next year. 

platterandbloom.com

Denim & Design

This thoughtfully curated boutique blends fashion-forward style with elegance, as well as vintage flair. Opened in June 2025 by owner Marianne Minogue, Denim & Design features an eclectic mix of denim-inspired pieces, unique accessories and seasonal home decor. Each item is hand-selected in limited quantities, ensuring every shopper leaves with something truly special. Purchase a variety of jeans, from a gold sequin straight leg to an ultra-high-rise ‘90s flare. Shop for a cream Fair Isle cardigan with toggle buttons and a shawl collar, olive green cubic zirconia heart earrings or a festive spice wrapped bar soap featuring notes of cinnamon, orange and clove. 

219 N. Main St., Suite B, Hudson, 234-383-0200, denimanddesign.com

Favorite Sister

What began with two sisters swapping outfits has evolved into a chic boutique offering handpicked, fashionable pieces you’ll want to borrow permanently. Founded in November 2023, co-owners and sisters Carrie Cronkey and Emily Westlake recognized an opportunity to provide women in their hometown with a unique shopping experience. Their rotating inventory includes everything from luxe sweaters and stylish footwear to joy-inducing accessories and your new favorite pair of jeans. Pick up an ultra-soft faux fur clog, a Kali bracelet set of metallic beaded bracelets from India or a sherpa zip-front vest with cream and brown detailing. “When we go to market, we always think about the stylish moms, on-the-go professionals, chic retirees and fun 20-somethings who help make our region so special,” Westlake says.

150 N. Main St., Hudson, 234-269-6900, shopfavoritesister.com