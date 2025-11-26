Wrapped Up: Must-Visit Hudson Shops

RedDog Real Estate Photography RedDog Real Estate Photography RedDog Real Estate Photography

Hudson General

Supporting small businesses and designers locally and across the country, Hudson General offers stylish, staple pieces for a timeless wardrobe and home. Officially opened in October 2025, owner Mica Campbell focuses on bringing quality American-made clothing and goods — from wool cashmere striped socks to a basil mint and lavender candle — to Hudson. A colorful “Hudson, Ohio” mural, by Campbell’s husband, David Morris, welcomes shoppers as they enter the store. Pick up a limited-edition, rich brown velvet General Knot tote, Poppy & Pout eco-friendly, small-batch lip balms or a Wood Stove Kitchen Glitter Sangria mix to add sparkle to any cocktail hour.

136 N. Main St., Hudson, hudsongeneral.com

Platter and Bloom

Charcuterie becomes art at this Hudson-based mobile business. Opened in March 2025, owner Chantel Parmenter elevates entertaining with meticulously arranged grazing boards that look almost too good to eat. From mobile charcuterie carts — with options like prosciutto, Gouda and dried fruits — for events to luxe boxed lunches, such as a Greek pasta salad, it’s an indulgent way to treat your guests this season. With fresh ingredients and customizable menus, try the Sonoma chicken salad sandwich, a combination of poached chicken, red grapes, green onion, celery, pecans and sweet poppy seed dressing served on a croissant. Opt for charcuterie cups for a grab-and-go option of veggies, meats, crackers and more at your next event. Be on the lookout for the opening of its new commercial kitchen in Hudson early next year.

platterandbloom.com

Denim & Design

This thoughtfully curated boutique blends fashion-forward style with elegance, as well as vintage flair. Opened in June 2025 by owner Marianne Minogue, Denim & Design features an eclectic mix of denim-inspired pieces, unique accessories and seasonal home decor. Each item is hand-selected in limited quantities, ensuring every shopper leaves with something truly special. Purchase a variety of jeans, from a gold sequin straight leg to an ultra-high-rise ‘90s flare. Shop for a cream Fair Isle cardigan with toggle buttons and a shawl collar, olive green cubic zirconia heart earrings or a festive spice wrapped bar soap featuring notes of cinnamon, orange and clove.

219 N. Main St., Suite B, Hudson, 234-383-0200, denimanddesign.com

Favorite Sister

What began with two sisters swapping outfits has evolved into a chic boutique offering handpicked, fashionable pieces you’ll want to borrow permanently. Founded in November 2023, co-owners and sisters Carrie Cronkey and Emily Westlake recognized an opportunity to provide women in their hometown with a unique shopping experience. Their rotating inventory includes everything from luxe sweaters and stylish footwear to joy-inducing accessories and your new favorite pair of jeans. Pick up an ultra-soft faux fur clog, a Kali bracelet set of metallic beaded bracelets from India or a sherpa zip-front vest with cream and brown detailing. “When we go to market, we always think about the stylish moms, on-the-go professionals, chic retirees and fun 20-somethings who help make our region so special,” Westlake says.

150 N. Main St., Hudson, 234-269-6900, shopfavoritesister.com