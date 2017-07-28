Hoppin’ Frog Brewery: Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale

What is summer without a shandy? And what better way to celebrate the arrival of the season than with Hoppin’ Frog’s beloved Turbo Shandy, which takes the cherished style to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Hoppin’ Frog owner and brewmaster, Fred Karm, started his career as an electrical engineer but always had his mind set on brewing beer. His first professional job as a brewer came with Thirsty Dog nearly two decades ago, before he finally spread his wings in 2006 to open Hoppin’ Frog Brewery.

Named after his childhood nickname and his expertise brewing hoppy beers, Hoppin’ Frog has garnered Karm numerous accolades in the beer industry, including a handful of medals over the last decade from the prestigious Great American Beer Festival. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the brewery, which continues to offer beer lovers new and inventive brews while also bringing back fan favorites throughout the year.

Hands down, the brewery’s most treasured offering is its summer release, Turbo Shandy. Epic in size for the style, Turbo Shandy comes in at a whopping seven percent alcohol by volume and blasts your palate with a mouthful of citrus right from the first sip. The beer’s aroma boasts its fair share of lemon, citrus and malt to create an incredibly refreshing drink that will get you through any long, hot summer day.

Turbo Shandy is available in 22oz bottles for $7.99 at Acme, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. This highly regarded release can also be found on draft at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bars. And it is available straight from the source at Hoppin’ Frog Tasting Room, 1680 E. Waterloo Rd.