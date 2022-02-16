Uncorked: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

From "Uncorked, Dec '21"

Diamonds are one of the best holiday gifts to give or receive, and that gift can be drinkable — in the form of wine from the Francis Coppola Diamond Collection. With 15 varietals to choose from, the Diamond Collection has options for nearly everyone on your list.

The collection’s creator, Francis Ford Coppola, is a legendary, award-winning film director, with credits including “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now” and more. Coppola purchased the Chateau Souverain Winery in Geyserville, California, in the heart of wine country. He turned the spot into the Family Coppola, a family-friendly wine wonderland with a winery, swimming pools, a restaurant, bocce courts and a gallery of his movie memorabilia.

Fruit-forward and food-friendly, the Diamond Collection comes from distinguished California growing appellations and has evolved to be a top 10 brand in its price category. That acclaim makes a Diamond Collection wine a well-received gift for family and friends or one that you can pour as a present to yourself. Snatch up these varietals during your holiday shopping this year.

Claret, $17.99

Considered an elegant classic, this wine is the crown jewel of the Diamond Collection. It is a Bordeaux-style beautifully complex blend made from cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, merlot and petite syrah grapes produced in California and Oregon. Taste fragrant spicy notes of light tobacco and black currants, along with blueberries and roasted coffee, and supple tannins that pair well with sophisticated porcini mushroom risotto and rack of lamb.

The Appellation Series, $17.99 - $19.99

With bottles such as pinot noir, chardonnay and coming in 2022, a sauvignon blanc, this series is comprised of premium wines from California’s best sub-appellations that produce wines with fresh expressive fruits, medium bodies and long finishes.

Cabernet Sauvignon, $15.99 This wine is full-bodied, showcasing a lot of dimension from the fruit. You immediately get the scent of cherry and currant on the nose. The currant flavor continues on the palate with strawberry, vanilla and chocolate notes evolving through the long finish. You don’t normally get to enjoy this much character and this many soft tannins in a cabernet sauvignon at this price point without decanting, so it’s great to uncork as often as you crave it.

Get Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines at select Acme Fresh Market, Giant Eagle and Whole Foods Market locations.