Victory Lap Desserts

Treat yourself to these sweet treats on game day.

Deep Fried Twinkie

Celebrate an Akron Zips win with the ultimate indulgence: Wing Warehouse’s melty, crispy upgrade ($1.99) of the beloved cream-filled snack cake. The nostalgic treat is dipped in batter, deep-fried and sprinkled with powdered or cinnamon sugar for an ooey-gooey taste fit for a champion. 2215 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, 330-733-4005, wingwarehouse.com

Funnel Cake Fries

This county fair classic ($3.99) sweetens your tailgate action. Firehouse Grille & Pub’s doughy goody goes for the win with thin funnel cake strips tossed in powdered sugar and served with chocolate, raspberry and caramel dipping sauces. 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge, 330-634-9967, firehousetallmadge.com

Lee’s Revenge

Plot your fantasy football team’s comeback over this gigantic dessert ($7.99) from Mike’s Place. With three scoops of ice cream stuffed in a famous house-made buttery cinnamon roll, grilled and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, you’ll forget the sting of coming in last and start making draft picks to crush the competition next Sunday. 1700 S. Water St., Kent, 330-673-6501, mikesplacerestaurant.com