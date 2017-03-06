When the call for help comes through the emergency line at the Canton Fire Department, Debbie Jakab doesn’t hesitate to answer. A mother, wife and devoted daughter, she has been a firefighter for the last 26 years.

Growing up in Canton, Jakab attended Hoover High School, where she took pre-medicine electives. Though she considered studying in the medical field after high school, a post-secondary education wasn’t in her future. Instead, she married a fellow Canton resident and raised two children. Following the death of her husband in 2002, she remarried in 2010, and currently resides in her hometown: The Hall of Fame City.

Throughout the nearly three decades she’s spent battling fires and helping others, Jakab has faced traumatic and violent situations, as well as endured the grueling physical and mental aspects that come with the occupation. But along with the dangerous components comes a sense of thankfulness she has developed over the years for her own life, as well as a love for her family and hometown.

Was there a specific moment in your life that pushed you toward having a career as a firefighter?

DJ: My [first] husband and I were badly injured [in a fire] when I was pregnant with my daughter. The firefighters and medics took wonderful care of us, and I wanted to give back to others in the same way.

Are there any aspects of the job that might surprise people?

DJ: Sometimes we are the first support group a patient or family has [in a situation]. The need for our help is very great, and we are always willing to help others as we would welcome others to help us.

What’s one of the biggest misconceptions people have about handling fires?

DJ: People try to put out fires by themselves, and then the fires get out of control. They should always call 911 for us whenever a need arises. Some have also lost lives trying to re-enter a burning home. If they wait for us, we will do what they need us to do.

What’s the atmosphere like for you and your co-workers?

DJ: We get along well at work. Whenever the people in my department find out that one of us has a need, the others have always stepped up to help. We try to be there for each other. There is a bond that doesn’t break; we are a family.

What’s a standard shift like at work?

DJ: At 7 a.m. the bell rings for shift change. We check the trucks, engines and medic units, then there are station duties, [and] a training class is included during the day. We sleep when we can, but there are many nights when our duties take over. No two days are alike. We catch up on [sleep] when we go home.

Has your personal life ever overlapped with your occupation?

DJ: I had a dryer fire at my house [once], and the guys I work with had to come and lecture me to always be careful to clean my lint trap. I also will be eternally grateful that, on the day my [first] husband died, it was the people from Canton Fire who cared for him and transported him to the ER. They stayed with me and my family for a while after he died.

How has your family supported you during your career?

DJ: [They] have always been supportive, [but] are always concerned for my safety. [They] know it is something I need to do.

What advice do you have for women who wish to have a career as a firefighter?

DJ: Be prepared to work until you think you have reached your limit. Be mentally tough and prepare for all instances. 24-hour shifts mean a lot of time away from family, and there are a lot of things [I’ve missed] at school and other places. Being away from the kids is tough, [but my] career [has] allowed me to raise a family and help others.

How has your career affected your own outlook on life?

DJ: It has made me see that every day of my life, I must do for others and cherish my [own] family, [and that] I must be thankful for what I have.

What types of things do you enjoy doing in The 330 when you’re not on call at the fire station?

DJ: The 330 is my home. It has the Hall of Fame City and some of the finest people I know. I love [going to local] high school [and] college football and basketball games. The Hartville [Marketplace] and Flea Market is also awesome. There is always something fun for me here.