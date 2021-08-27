TYL_0367.jpg

Bark Worthy

Life is sweeter with a pup. Read more

TYL_9660 H.jpg

Wrap Star

Treatery is a stand that doles out a different kind of taco. Read more

image11.jpeg

Movement Flow

Yoga Squared combines yoga and running for a total body exercise. Read more

IMG_3209.JPG

330 Homes: French Connection

A sophisticated remodel blends a kitchen into the rest of an elegant house. Read more

Featured Stories

KNight stage balcony Val Renner.jpg

Center Stage

The Akron Civic Theatre reemerges as a downtown jewel. Read more

Aug 27, 2021 1:10 PM (330) Area Blog

Pavs_Adult Shakes_3.jpg

A golf outing led to a peachy discovery. Nik Pappas ordered a cocktail with Crown Royal and iced tea at the course and was delightfully surprised by the strong yet refreshing combo. Read more

Food & Dining

Debt_Free_5.jpg

Zoe Neely

Tackle debt with these pro strategies. Read more

Education

TYL_9660 H.jpg

Tylar Sutton

Treatery is a stand that doles out a different kind of taco. Read more

Food & Dining

botc rp.jpg

Best of The 330: 2021

Readers' choice awards Read more

Jul 21, 2021 3:46 PM (330) Area Blog

TYL_9947.jpg

Nicole and B.J. Mikoda turned to Maria Coassin, a native Italian, to learn how to make gelato for their new Wadsworth shop Dolce at the Strand. Read more

Food & Dining

TYL_6315 web H.jpg

Tylar Sutton

It takes strength to persist against the odds. These locals have thrived in the face of danger, illness and displacement. Read their stories of hope, community and purpose. Read more

Beauty & Wellness

1-29.jpg

Enshrinement Festival celebrates the NFL’s centennial and beyond. Read more

Arts & Entertainment

wine jul21.jpg

Tylar Sutton

Oyster Bay

You can feel the energy in the air with the flurry of activities during  July. And now, you can celebrate with friends and family, splitting a bottle of wine. Read more

Jul 21, 2021 4:04 PM Flavor Blog

p5204711_5765153061_o.jpg

photo provided by Brad Bowers

A home on an iconic property is now a gathering place for family and community. Read more

Home & Garden

JNJ07659.jpg

Joshua Moore

Pop-up weddings cut stress and put the focus back on the couple. Read more

Beauty & Wellness

TYL_6486.jpg

Tylar Sutton

A remodel updates this split-level and preserves its ‘70s glamour. Read more

Home & Garden

DSC_3445.jpg

The wallpaper fatigue that followed the ‘80s and ’90s is over. Read more

Home & Garden

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required